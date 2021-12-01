 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News