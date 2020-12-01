 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News