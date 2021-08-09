Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
