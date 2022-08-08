Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 12:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the hous…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 49% c…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings …
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.