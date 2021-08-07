 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

