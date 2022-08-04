Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.