 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dangerous heat predicted to hit 3 times more often in future

Get ready for a sizzling future. A new study says that what meteorologists consider dangerous heat will happen at least three times more often in coming decades as climate change worsens. That means a heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, of 103 degrees or higher which now happens in mid-latitude areas as an occasional summer shock. But it will hit those places 20 to 50 times a year by mid century. And the study says the tropics will have it worse. A heat index of more than 124 degrees, which now rarely happens, should hit seven to 30 days a year by the end of the century in places like India.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News