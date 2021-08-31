 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

