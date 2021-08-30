 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

