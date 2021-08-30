The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
