Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Lightning can travel from cloud to cloud, within the same cloud, or between the cloud and ground.