Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.