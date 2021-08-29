 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

