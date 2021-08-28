 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scattered thunderstorms pop up on a hot day across the East

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News