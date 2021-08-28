It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly …
The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 …
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degree…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area…