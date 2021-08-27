 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

