Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT.