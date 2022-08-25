Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…