Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

