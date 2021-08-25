Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
