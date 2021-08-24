The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degree…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted.…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. …
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Glens Falls. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in t…
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.