Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.