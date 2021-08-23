Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.