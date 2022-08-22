The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
