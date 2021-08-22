The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SAT 8:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degree…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Glens Falls. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted.…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We wil…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. …
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…