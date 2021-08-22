 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SAT 8:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

