Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.