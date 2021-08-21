Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.