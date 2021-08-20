 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

