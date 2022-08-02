The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted.…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of…
Lightning can travel from cloud to cloud, within the same cloud, or between the cloud and ground.