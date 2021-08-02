Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy da…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Plan on a rai…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. There is a 48% chanc…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 d…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…