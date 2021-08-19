 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

