Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.