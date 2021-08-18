Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.