Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.