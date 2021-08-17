 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Glens Falls. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fred's storm surge slams Florida coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News