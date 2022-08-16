Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.