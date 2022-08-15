The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
