The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
