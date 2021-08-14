 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Landspout spotted stirring up dust in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News