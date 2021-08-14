Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix o…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…