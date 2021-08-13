Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.