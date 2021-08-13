The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix o…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…