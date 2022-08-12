Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the hous…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Part…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings …
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.