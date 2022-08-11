Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
