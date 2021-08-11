 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

