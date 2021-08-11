The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix o…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…