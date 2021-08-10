The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix o…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Plan on a rai…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…