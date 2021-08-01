 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

