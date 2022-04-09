Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.