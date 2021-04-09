Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expec…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The…
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of th…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. W…