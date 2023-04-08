Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.