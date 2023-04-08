Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…