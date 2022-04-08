Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from FRI 12:22 AM EDT until FRI 4:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Per…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 d…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 deg…
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 de…
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expe…
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.