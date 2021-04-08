Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expec…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The…
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of th…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. W…