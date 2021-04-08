 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Picturesque moon rises over Romanian mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News