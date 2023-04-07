Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
