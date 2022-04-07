Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.