Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
