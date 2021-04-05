 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The top astronomy events for April

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News