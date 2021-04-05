Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.