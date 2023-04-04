Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
