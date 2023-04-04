Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.